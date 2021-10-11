Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.