Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,526.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

