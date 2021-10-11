Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,018 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

