Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,331,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Centene by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.