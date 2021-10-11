Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,529 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Popular worth $36,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

