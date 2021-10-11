Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of UGI worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 143.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

