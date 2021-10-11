Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,013 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.7% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400,800 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,964,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

