Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 180,470 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,470 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

