Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,627 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 114,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

