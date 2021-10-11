Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,836 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

NYSE:MOH opened at $280.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.47. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

