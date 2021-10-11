Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 74,339 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,189,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,339 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Banco Santander worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

