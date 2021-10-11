Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,195 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 214,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.