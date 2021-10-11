Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Antero Midstream worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

AM opened at $10.97 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

