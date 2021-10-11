BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 6.1% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.82. Approximately 20,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 912,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 78,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $367,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

