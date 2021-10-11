Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 77,565 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

HLF stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

