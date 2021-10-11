Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.51 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES opened at $96.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

