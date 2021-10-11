Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.47 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $156.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.