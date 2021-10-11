Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $13.02 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $108,371,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $326.05 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

