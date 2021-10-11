Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

GLW opened at $37.16 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

