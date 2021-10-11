Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 4,616 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.