Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,996 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,270. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $255.22 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

