Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 3.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.96. 12,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,557,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

