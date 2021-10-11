Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Tilden Park Management I LLC

Tilden Park Management I LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 2.2% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

BHF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

