Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.13

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

