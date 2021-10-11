Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.