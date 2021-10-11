British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 8,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.