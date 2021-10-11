Britvic (LON:BVIC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

BVIC opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 930. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired a total of 42 shares of company stock valued at $27,524 over the last three months.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

