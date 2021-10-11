Britvic (LON:BVIC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have purchased 42 shares of company stock valued at $27,524 over the last ninety days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

