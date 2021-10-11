Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Joanne Wilson Buys 15 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £135.60 ($177.16).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joanne Wilson acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($180.72).

Britvic stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 859 ($11.22). 1,410,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 951.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 930. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

