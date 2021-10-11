Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,268,481.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,918 shares of company stock worth $25,594,015 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.