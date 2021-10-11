Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

