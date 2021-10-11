Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. 3,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,376. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.