Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $424.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million.

FBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE FBC opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

