Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 545,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

