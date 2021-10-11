Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $514.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $863.12 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

