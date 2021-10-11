Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.39 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post $154.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $651.85 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $827.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.