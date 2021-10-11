Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.39 Million

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post $154.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $651.85 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $827.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

