Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 4,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.