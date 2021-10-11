Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $576.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.69 and its 200-day moving average is $567.94.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.