Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported sales of $812.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

