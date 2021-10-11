Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.57. 2,260,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

