Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $273.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $263.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

MGY opened at $19.79 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

