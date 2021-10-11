Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.98 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

