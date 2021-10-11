Brokers Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

