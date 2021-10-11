Brokers Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

