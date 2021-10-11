Brokers Offer Predictions for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of PAG opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

