Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.