Brokers Set Expectations for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.