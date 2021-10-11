Brokers Set Expectations for MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.99 on Monday. MetLife has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

