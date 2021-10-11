Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.04.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $37.15. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,600. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 268.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

