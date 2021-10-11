Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

